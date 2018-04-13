Man hurt after 60-foot fall from Marion Co. hiking trail

A 64-year-old man fell some 60 feet from atop a Marion County embankment and into a creek Friday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says.

The man, from Florida, was hiking with his son in the Willamette National Forest.

Deputies, a U.S. Forest Service Ranger and fire officials responded to Henline Falls Trail near the North Fork road.

Crews had to hike for about a mile to reach the man, the sheriff's office said. He was transported to Santiam Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, at least 20 emergency crews were on scene, including Gates, Stayton and Salem fire departments.

