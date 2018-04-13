Motorcyclist dies in crash in Fairview; roads shut down in area - KPTV - FOX 12

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Fairview; roads shut down in area

A motorcyclist died in a crash in Fairview on Friday night.

Emergency crews responded to the 21400 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 7:34 p.m.

One man was found dead at the scene. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, according to deputies.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Team was called out to investigate further.

Both directions of Sandy Boulevard from Arbor Crest Drive to 223rd Avenue were shut down and expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes and expect delays.

No other details were immediately released about the crash or the motorcyclist who died.

