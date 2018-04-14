Police looking for suspect who ran from officers in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Police looking for suspect who ran from officers in SE Portland

Portland Police are looking for a person they found sleeping in a stolen car with a gun.

Police said they responded to reports of someone sleeping in a running car near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Foster Place at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers discovered that the car was stolen and they also saw a gun with the driver.

While police surrounded the car and waited for backup, the driver took off.

Police told neighbors in the area to shelter in place while officers looked for the suspect.

Police said officers have completed a search for the suspect, but have not found him. Members of the community no longer need to shelter in place.

