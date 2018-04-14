Deputies: Two men killed, another man injured in shooting outside Salem bar

Two men were killed and a third man was injured in a shooting outside a Salem bar early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to Bar Fly’s on the 400 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Two men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital and one of the men later died. The second man was in "stable" condition at the hospital, according to deputies.

A short time later, a third man was found dead in a nearby parking lot.

Investigators believe all three men are connected to the same incident.

No names have been released in this case by detectives, but FOX 12 spoke with family and friends of one of the victims.

"I still can't believe it. I feel like he is still here. He deserves to be here more than anyone on this earth. He had a smile that lit up the room and now he is gone," said Kristina Perez, who said she is a friend of one of the victims.

Investigators are looking for information about a red Cadillac Escalade that was seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

"If you guys know who did this, we need justice for him. He deserves that and more," Perez said.

Deputies said they are working to obtain security camera footage that may show what happened.

Marion County Deputies continue to investigate a shooting that killed two people outside of Bar Fly’s on Lancaster in Salem. https://t.co/mkj34oyhSw pic.twitter.com/vqEjUkValS — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) April 14, 2018

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-540-8079.

