Deputies: Two men killed in Salem shooting

Marion County Deputies said a shooting left two men dead and another man injured in Salem.

Deputies said they were called to Bar Fly’s on Lancaster Drive Northeast at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to deputies, they found two men who had been shot. Deputies said medical crews took the men to the hospital, where one man later died.

The second man is in stable condition.

Soon after, deputies said a third victim was found dead in the parking lot of DaVita on Lancaster Drive Northeast.

Investigators believe all three men are related to the same incident.

Deputies said investigators are looking for information about a red Cadillac Escalade that was seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information, contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-540-8079.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.