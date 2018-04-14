Man arrested in connection with carjacking in SE Portland

A man was arrested in connection with a carjacking in Southeast Portland.

Police said at around 11 Saturday night, 26-year-old Carl Hollingquest went up to a woman sitting in her SUV in her driveway, told her he had a weapon and demanded the SUV.

About 30 minutes later, police saw the car near Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

Police said officers tried stopping the SUV but Hollingquest took off.

Officers eventually used a PIT maneuver that slowed down the SUV so they could stop the car.

Police said officers were then able to arrest Hollingquest.

He now faces a list of charges including robbery and possession cocaine.

