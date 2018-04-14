Man arrested in connection with nail gun assault at Happy Valley construction site

Clackamas County deputies arrested a man in connection with a nail gun assault at a Happy Valley construction site.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the assault happened at a new subdivision construction site located near Southeast Morning Dew Road and Southeast Tranquility Street on Friday.

Deputies said the victim had multiple injuries from "nail impacts," and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Clackamas County deputies arrested Jesus Ascencio Molina, 24, on Saturday morning. Molina was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of first-degree assault and attempted murder.

Molina is being held on $250,000 bail.

Deputies said Molina ran away from the construction site after the attack. There was no immediate report on where he was found Saturday morning.

Investigators said the suspect and victim were co-workers, but they did not release details about what led to the attack.

Early this morning deputies caught up with Jesus Ascencio Molina and arrested him for the attempted murder of one of his co-workers in yesterday’s nail gun attack. He is being held on $250,000 bail. @HappyValleyPD pic.twitter.com/EBFgKED7HW — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) April 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.