Evan Turner honored with Maurice Lucas Award by Trail Blazers

Evan Turner has been honored with the Maurice Lucas Award, the Trail Blazers announced this week.

The award was presented during the regular season finale Wednesday night at the Moda Center. The Blazers will face the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the playoffs starting Saturday.

The annual award was created in 2010-11 to honor the Trail Blazers player who best represents the indomitable spirit of Maurice Lucas through his contributions on the court and in the community, as well as in support of his teammates and the organization.

In honor of the award, the Trail Blazers will make a $5,000 donation to a charity selected by Turner.

"The combination of Evan's competitive spirit and intensity on the floor along with his contributions in the Portland community make him an ideal recipient of the Maurice Lucas Award," said Neil Olshey, president of basketball operations.

Local nonprofits and schools have been positively impacted by Turner's community outreach since his arrival in Portland in 2016. Alder Elementary School has been a prime beneficiary of his generosity through donations of recess balls, technical equipment and printers; winters coats for more than 500 students; and enough cookies for the entire school to enjoy a special holiday party.

Turner has also been a driving force behind successful partnerships with Fred Meyer Stores to collect winter coats for local children; and with the American Diabetes Association to promote "Let's Play Portland" and encourage healthy living, exercise and diabetes awareness at Menlo Park Elementary School.

His "Blessings in a Backpack" program have benefited school children in Portland; Turner's hometown of Chicago; and in Columbus, Ohio, where he played college basketball at Ohio State University.

This is Turner’s second season in Portland.

MAURICE LUCAS AWARD WINNERS

2017-18 - Evan Turner

2016-17 - Al-Farouq Aminu

2015-16 - Ed Davis

2014-15 - LaMarcus Aldridge

2013-14 - Robin Lopez

2012-13 - Damian Lillard

2011-12 - Wesley Matthews

