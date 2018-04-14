Police: Grants Pass man trying to pass dump truck dies in crash on Hwy 260

A Grants Pass man attempting to pass a dump truck died in a crash on Highway 260, according to police.

Oregon State Police troopers responded to the scene near Milepost 13 at 2:42 p.m. Friday.

Investigators determined Luther Masumoto, 70, was driving his Chevrolet C15 pickup north on the highway when he attempted to pass a dump truck traveling the same direction.

Masumoto’s tires went into a ditch, causing him to lose control, cross both lanes of traffic and hit a tree on a northbound embankment.

Masumoto was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is being considered a contributing factor of the crash, according to police.

Highway 260 was reduced to one lane for two hours following the crash.

OSP was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff’s Department, Josephine County Rural Metro Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

