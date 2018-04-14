Start of Portland Rose Festival season marked with blessing cere - KPTV - FOX 12

Start of Portland Rose Festival season marked with blessing ceremony

PORTLAND, OR

The Rose Festival Court made its first public appearance Saturday at the annual Blessing of the Festival and Memorial Service.

The event took place at Mosaic Church, 1832 N.E. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd., at 1 p.m.

The event included the newly selected princesses, while also honoring members of the Royal Rosarians, Rose Festival Foundation, Rose Society and the Blueback Submarine Council who have passed away over the previous year.

Following the blessing, there was a rose planting ceremony and reception.

Every year the Royal Rosarians host this annual tradition to mark the beginning of the Rose Festival season and pay respect to the lives of honored members.

