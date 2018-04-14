Police searching for suspect after marijuana shop robbery in SW Portland

Police are searching for a suspect after a marijuana shop robbery in southwest Portland.

Officers responded to Zion Cannabis Dispensary on the 2300 block Southwest 6th Avenue at 9 p.m. Friday.

Employees said a man demanded money while implying he had a gun and a knife. After receiving cash, the suspect left without further incident.

Officers searched the neighborhood, but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 35 years old and 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact detectives at 503-823-0405.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers a crash reward for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

