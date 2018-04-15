Small quake near Salem felt by residents - KPTV - FOX 12

Small quake near Salem felt by residents

Posted: Updated:
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake near Salem hit around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. 

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was centered about 4 miles SW of Silverton, approximately 9 miles east of Salem.

Residents in Shaw, Aumsville, Salem and Mehama felt a quick jolt but no reports of damage.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.