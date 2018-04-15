Armed man crashes into Leach Botanical Garden gates, evades officers

A quiet neighborhood in southeast Portland became an intense scene for Portland Police Bureau officers Saturday morning.

Police tell FOX 12 a man who was asleep with a gun in a stolen truck woke up and led them on a chase.

“It was really shocking,” said neighbor Annette Mattson. “I could see all the police cars down the street. I could hear the bullhorn. The officers were giving direction.”

Neighbors say it was around 5 a.m. when they saw a truck parked in the middle of the SE 122nd and Foster intersection with its engine on and a man slumped over inside.

They tell FOX 12 they called police and officers say they determined the man was asleep in a stolen truck, and had a gun.

“A little uneasy. I got my granddaughter here from Tacoma and my daughter. I was gonna go jog. I'll probably make it short and go back inside, and make sure all the doors are all locked,” said Jamie Goetz, who lives nearby.

Spike strips were laid down in front of the truck while the suspect remained asleep, police say.

A reverse 911 was also sent out for people in the area to shelter in place.

But once officers came on their bullhorn, the man woke up, and sped off.

“He obviously doesn’t know this area because he took off down the street towards the bridge over Johnson creek, and that bridge has been closed for two years,” said Mattson.

Police say the man crashed into the Leach Botanical Garden gates, which is an obvious dead end for the people in the neighborhood.

“Everybody in the neighborhood, everybody that lives in this community knows that. I don’t know where this guy came from, but he’s obviously not paying attention,” Mattson told FOX 12. “You can put that under the dumb criminal stories.”

But the chase didn’t end there. Police say the suspect took off running, and escaped officers.

“Kind of surprising with so many officers that he was able to get away,” said Mattson.

Police say in such a geographically complex location like this, many officers were needed to ensure full containment. Additionally, police tell FOX 12 they wanted to keep the community safe because they knew their suspect had a gun.

