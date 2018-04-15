Deputies release names of two men killed in Salem shooting

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two men who died in a shooting outside of a bar in Salem.

Deputies said 24-year-old Tobias Helms-Reese and 21-year-old Tyler Longacre both died from gunshot wounds.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Bar Fly's Bar and Grill just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

That's where deputies said they found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the men died at the hospital and the other is in stable condition.

Soon after, deputies said they found a third man dead across the street in a parking lot.

Witnesses told deputies they saw a red Cadillac Escalade leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information should call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.