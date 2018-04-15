Portland Police investigate shooting in the Mount Scott-Arleta neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Mount Scott-Arleta neighborhood.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers were called to the 6100 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard at 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers searched for victims, suspects or any evidence of gunfire. During a canvas of the neighborhood, officers found a home and church that was hit by gunfire.

Police said no one was hurt, and there are no suspect descriptions to share at this time.

Anyone with information, including surveillance footage, of this shooting should contact Gang Enforcement Team investigators at 503-823-4106.

