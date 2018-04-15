Motorcyclist killed in Fairview crash identified - KPTV - FOX 12

Motorcyclist killed in Fairview crash identified

A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Fairview was identified Sunday as 20-year-old Beneamin Buliga of Happy Valley.  

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 21400 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. 

Buliga was found dead at the scene. Deputies said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The East Multnomah County Vehicular Crimes Team is continuing the crash investigation. 

