Police: Man arrested after stabbing woman in NW Portland

Police arrested a 69-year-old man who they said stabbed a woman in northwest Portland early Sunday.

Just after 5 a.m., an officer was responding to an unrelated call for service when she drove by a black Cadillac CTS near the intersection of Northwest Naito Parkway and Northwest 9th Avenue, according to Portland police.

As the officer drove by the Cadillac, she heard a person inside the vehicle calling for help. The officer requested that additional officers respond to the area.

Officers performed a traffic stop on the Cadillac, and when the car stopped, a woman got out of the vehicle and told officers she had been stabbed.

The suspect exited through the driver’s side door of the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. He was identified as 69-year-old Curtis C. Watkins and was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

The victim was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene. Police said her injury did not require transport to the hospital.

Officers said the suspect and the victim were involved in an altercation inside the vehicle when the driver reportedly assaulted the victim with a knife.

Police said they found a knife when they searched the Cadillac.

Anyone with information about the incident or Watkins is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at 503-823-0416 or Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov.

