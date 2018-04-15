Deputies: Fight between neighbors leads to standoff, arrest in Aloha

A man was arrested after deputies say he assaulted his neighbor and then refused to come down from a roof for a couple of hours.

The incident started at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday near Southwest 188th Court and Farmington Road in Aloha, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, a man attacked his neighbor with a knife and a broken beer bottle. The suspect ran from the scene and then climbed onto the roof of an apartment complex.

Deputies called in crisis negotiators and after about two hours, they talked the man down.

The suspect, identified as Gerardo Lopez-Chavez, was arrested and faces charges of assault II, three counts of menacing, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated harassment and second degree criminal mischief.

Lopez-Chavez is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

Investigators said he was involved in a similar fight in Portland a few days ago and has been lodged in the Washington County jail 15 times since 2010.

