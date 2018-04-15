Portland-based marching band heading to Europe

A Portland-based marching band is packing their bags and heading to Europe for a large flower festival.

On Sunday, The Beat Goes On marching band held its final rehearsal at the Garden Home Recreation Center in southwest Portland.

The band members are in their mid-20s all the way up to 86 years old.

They are heading to the Netherlands to take part in a large parade during a flower festival in Amsterdam. The band will also be performing at a castle before sightseeing around Europe.

FOX 12 spoke with a co-founder Sunday about why they enjoy taking part.

“The very fact that we put smiles on people's faces – we enjoy that, we love that,” said co-founder Tom Higham. “We don't play typical Sousa marching band music. We can, but we play a lot more popular music, Top 40. Music people that can tap their toe, shake their hips and clap their hands and have fun with and sing along.”

In the past, the band has also performed at the Great Wall of China and the Calgary Stampede.

