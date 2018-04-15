Marijuana dispensary offering reward for information leading to - KPTV - FOX 12

Marijuana dispensary offering reward for information leading to arrest in robbery

Surveillance images of robbery suspect. (Photos courtesy of Zion Cannabis) Surveillance images of robbery suspect. (Photos courtesy of Zion Cannabis)
PORTLAND, OR

A marijuana dispensary is offering a reward after a robbery in southwest Portland.

The robbery occurred at the Zion Cannabis Dispensary in the 2300 block of Southwest 6th Avenue at about 9 p.m. Friday. 

Police said a man entered the store and demanded money while implying he had a gun and knife.

After receiving cash, the suspect left without further incident. 

The owner of the dispensary is offering $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Portland police at 503-823-0405. 

