Marijuana dispensary offering reward for information leading to arrest in robbery

Surveillance images of robbery suspect. (Photos courtesy of Zion Cannabis)

A marijuana dispensary is offering a reward after a robbery in southwest Portland.

The robbery occurred at the Zion Cannabis Dispensary in the 2300 block of Southwest 6th Avenue at about 9 p.m. Friday.

Police said a man entered the store and demanded money while implying he had a gun and knife.

After receiving cash, the suspect left without further incident.

The owner of the dispensary is offering $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Portland police at 503-823-0405.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.