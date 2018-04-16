SE Portland home, high school hit by gunfire

Inside a southeast Portland home, it looks like the aftermath of a horrific crime scene: thick, sticky pools that haven’t yet dried and red splatters all over the walls, ceiling and appliances in the kitchen.

But the victim is a strawberry balsamic salad dressing the Turner family never had a chance to open. A bullet exploded the bottle after smashing through the window of their home on Southeast Holgate Boulevard early Sunday morning.

“It’s all over the place -- just went everywhere,” said Ray Turner as he points around his kitchen.

The mess won’t be fun to clean up, but Turner is just glad that he, his wife and grandson are okay. They were asleep in other areas of the home when the gunshots went off.

“I was sleeping like a baby, and my wife comes in and says, ‘I think you need to get up,’” Turner said. “We thought first the cat knocked something over, because of the noise.”

It soon became clear he was looking at a serious crime.

Another bullet pierced through the wall of the home near the Turners’ front door.

Portland police officers responded to the house near Foster Road just after 3:00 a.m., and found the Turners’ next-door neighbor – an alternative high school – was also riddled with bullet holes.

FOX 12 spoke to Mt. Scott Learning Center’s executive director, Tom DeJardin, by phone Sunday afternoon.

“I’m glad nobody was injured and there’s no apparent damage to the inside,” DeJardin said, adding he is out of town for the weekend, still waiting for more information from police.

The school is planning to send a letter to parents, but DeJardin said he expects to put it out Monday, after he’s learned more about the shooting and damage to the school.

“We don’t think we’ve been targeted,” DeJardin said.

Police said they haven’t found a suspect and it doesn’t appear anyone was hurt. Officers believe the shooting was gang-related.

It’s the latest crime in a recent spike in gang-related shootings.

Portland police have responded to at least a half dozen of these crimes in the last week, and more than three dozen since the new year.

Turner isn’t too worried, and is more annoyed than angry.

“I think it was just a one-time deal,” Turner said. “I was going to be working on taxes, and instead of that, I’m going to be closing up windows and cleaning up glass.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Portland police.

