Oregon State Police investigating two intentionally set fires in Salem

After Oregon State Police troopers and firefighters responded to a house fire in northeast Salem early Sunday morning, the fire was determined to be an act of arson.

Detectives and emergency personnel responded to Ward Drive NE in Salem at 3 a.m. Sunday after receiving report of a house fire.

Once they arrived they learned there were actually two separate fires: one at the residence and the other at a barn on the property.

The house fire was contained to a single bedroom but the barn was fully engulfed and was a complete loss, according to OSP. There were no reported injuries.

The investigation determined the fire was suspicious and deemed it an arson.

Troopers added the residence has been known to be occupied by transients and it's unknown who was last living there.

Anyone who has known people to frequent this location is asked to call the Oregon State Police.

