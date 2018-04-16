Outage leaves more than 2,500 PGE customers without power in NW Portland

Thousands of residents in northwest Portland started their Monday morning without power.

At 6 a.m., more than 2,500 Portland General Electric customers were without power.

PGE says a tree came down Sunday night and took out a feeder line. They are unsure if it is weather related.

Crews are working on putting the line back.

CLASS Academy is delayed due to the outage, and is expected to open at 10 a.m.

According to PGE, power is expected to be restored around 9:30 a.m.

