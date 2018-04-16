Deputies wrangle loose llama in Washington Co.

Washington County deputies managed to catch a llama after it escaped its enclosure early Monday morning.

Deputies received a call about a llama, named Just-In-Time, that had gotten loose in the 3900 block of Southwest 91st Avenue around 1 a.m.

Just-In-Time was found by deputies around 1:20 a.m. and it took four deputies to wrangle him. He has been safely returned to his owner.

Deputies located and returned Justin the Llama back to his owner after escaping from his dwelling overnight. #LlamaTakeASelfie pic.twitter.com/ObYMpqaDGt — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) April 16, 2018

The owner told FOX 12 he is out of town and Just-In-Time was staying at his cousin's property when he escaped through a gate that was left open.

According to the owner, 6-year-old Just-In-Time is a party llama and has done weddings, but hasn't been working much anymore.

