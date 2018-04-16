On the Go with Joe at NW Veg Earth Day

Earth Day is Sunday and for the occasion dozens of local restaurants are coming together to offer some great vegetarian and vegan food.

NW Veg, a nonprofit that supports plant-based diets, has teamed up with 26 Portland area restaurants for a tasty Earth Day event.

On Sunday, customers with a special coupon can go to any of the restaurants and try one of their vegetarian or vegan dishes for half-price.

Getting ready for #EarthDay with tasty goodies from #aviv #canteen and other great Portland restaurants. Why eating ???????? is good for ?? live on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/qXDZy9l43e — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) April 16, 2018

The coupon is available for download at NWVeg.org.

