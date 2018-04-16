Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Monday, April 16 - KPTV - FOX 12


Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Monday, April 16

Chess for Success: https://www.chessforsuccess.org/

For more information on pizza week and the participating restaurants, just head to: http://www.portlandpizzaweek.com/

MORE’s healthy eating expert, Monica Metz, has a quick grab and go breakfast idea.  Link: www.monicametz.com

PIZZA WEEK LINK: https://www.portlandmercury.com/food-and-drink/2018/04/11/19808306/portland-pizza-week-2018

Everything Sucks Petition https://www.change.org/p/netflix-netflix-renew-everything-sucks?recruiter=868185266&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=share_petition&utm_term=share_petition

