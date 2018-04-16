Say cheese! The Portland Mercury kicks off Portland Pizza Week - KPTV - FOX 12


The Portland Mercury’s annual Portland Pizza Week begins today. This week, more than 30 Portland pizza spots will be serving a specialty $2 slice.

MORE visited Chef Tommy Habetz at Pizza Jerk to get a taste of the restaurant’s “Beef and Broccoli” pizza, inspired by the hit show, “Rick and Morty.”

For more information on pizza week and the participating restaurants, just head to: http://www.portlandpizzaweek.com/

