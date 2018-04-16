Chess for success celebrates 25 years in Portland

For more than 3-thousand Portland-area kids, learning how to play chess has been a real game-changer.

Chess for Success offers free after-school programs for kids who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford them.

The local non-profit now has chess programs in more than 75 schools across the Portland metro area.

The non-profit's annual fundraiser, "The Game Changer Luncheon" will be held at the Portland Hilton on Thursday, April 26th at noon.

