Chess for success celebrates 25 years in Portland - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Chess for success celebrates 25 years in Portland

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

For more than 3-thousand Portland-area kids, learning how to play chess has been a real game-changer. 

Chess for Success offers free after-school programs for kids who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford them.

The local non-profit now has chess programs in more than 75 schools across the Portland metro area.

The non-profit's annual fundraiser, "The Game Changer Luncheon" will be held at the Portland Hilton on Thursday, April 26th at noon.  

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.