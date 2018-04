Famed filmmaker Dean Devlin is behind blockbusters like “Independence Day” and “The Patriot,” and he has a habit of making shows and movies in Portland. Ahead of his new thriller, “Bad Samaritan,” Dean tells MORE’s Molly Riehl why the Rose City is the perfect place to film. “Bad Samaritan,” which was made in Portland and stars “Doctor Who” actor David Tennant, hits theaters May 4.

