Police: Teen shot near Houck Middle School in Salem

Houck Middle School was placed on lockdown Monday morning while Salem police investigated a shooting that happened nearby.

Salem Police Department said the shooting happened near the intersection of Lancaster Drive Southeast and Rickey Street Southeast. The incident was reported to authorities around 8 a.m.

According to police, the victim, a male teen, waited "some time" before contacting them about the shooting. The victim was taken to Salem Health for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Houck Middle School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure while officers conducted their investigation. The lockdown has been lifted.

Police said the teen shot is not a student at Houck Middle School.

