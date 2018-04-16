Police: Teen shot near Houck Middle School in Salem - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Teen shot near Houck Middle School in Salem

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Houck Middle School was placed on lockdown Monday morning while Salem police investigated a shooting that happened nearby.

Salem Police Department said the shooting happened near the intersection of Lancaster Drive Southeast and Rickey Street Southeast. The incident was reported to authorities around 8 a.m.

According to police, the victim, a male teen, waited "some time" before contacting them about the shooting. The victim was taken to Salem Health for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Houck Middle School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure while officers conducted their investigation. The lockdown has been lifted.

Police said the teen shot is not a student at Houck Middle School.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.