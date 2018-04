Actress Nichelle Nichols, who originated the role of Lt. Uhura in the first “Star Trek” series, was in Portland over the weekend for Wizard World. MORE’s Molly Riehl spoke with the star about her iconic role, the career advice Martin Luther King, Jr. gave her and the part she played in actor George Takei’s wedding

