Hood River woman wins almost $33K while playing Keno

A Hood River woman won a jackpot of almost $33,000 while playing Keno.

The Oregon Lottery reported that Linda Breeze took her mom to the Hood River Eagles Lodge for burger night and played a few Keno games.

Breeze said she uses the same numbers that she picked at random, because she feels they are lucky.

It turns out those numbers were very lucky.

"As I was putting toppings on my veggie burger, I looked up and saw all my numbers hit," Breeze said. "I didn't even know what the jackpot was, all I knew is that I won. I was so excited I couldn't eat my burger."

The Oregon Lottery said Breeze played Special Keno, which means she won $25,000 when she matched all eight numbers and then the 8-spot Rolling Jackpot of $7,857.

Breeze said she will spend her winnings by going shopping in Hood River with her daughter.

