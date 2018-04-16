Deadline to pay $35 Portland Arts Tax is Tuesday

The deadline to pay the Arts Education and Access Income Tax – also known as the Arts Tax – is Tuesday.

Adults in Portland with income of $1,000 or more are required to pay the $35 tax.

The Arts Tax was approved by Portland voters in 2012 and helps pay for 92 art and music teachers, from kindergarten through fifth grade, in Portland-area schools and other arts programs.

The tax must also be paid by anyone who moved into or out of Portland during 2017.

The tax can be paid online at portlandoregon.gov/artstax.

A late penalty of up to $35 will be assessed on taxpayers who do not file and pay on or before the due date.

Adults with income less than $1,000 during the tax year or who are below the federal poverty level may claim an exemption by filing the Arts Tax return.

Revenue Division offices and phone lines will be open until 6 p.m. Tuesday to assist taxpayers. For more information, go to portlandoregon.gov/revenue.

