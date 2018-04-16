Pedestrian struck by DUII driver near Franklin High School - KPTV - FOX 12

Pedestrian struck by DUII driver near Franklin High School

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by an impaired driver in southeast Portland.

Portland police said a juvenile male was crossing Southeast 52nd Avenue near Franklin High School when he was hit by a vehicle. The victim was in a crosswalk when he was hit, according to police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police have not said if the victim is a student at Franklin High School.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

