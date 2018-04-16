Police: Pedestrian struck by DUII suspect near Franklin High School

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by an impaired driver in southeast Portland, according to police.

Portland police said a juvenile male was crossing Southeast 52nd Avenue near Franklin High School when he was hit by a vehicle. The victim was in a crosswalk when he was hit, according to police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said if the victim is a student at Franklin High School.

Police said the driver, identified as 55-year-old Alice E. Weathers, was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants/drugs and reckless driving.

