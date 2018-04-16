Driver dies in two-vehicle Hwy 20E crash in Deschutes County

A driver died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20E in Deschutes County on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Milepost 3.5 at 5:45 p.m.

Investigators said Kevin Faber, 44, of John Day, was driving a Mercury Mystique south on Hamby Road, when he approached a stop sign at Highway 20E and suddenly pulled out in front of a Dodge pickup.

The pickup, driven by a 23-year-old man from Bend, was heading west on Highway 20E and struck the driver’s side door of the Mercury Mystique.

Faber was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Faber’s car was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup and a passenger in the truck were not injured.

Highway 20E was closed for one hour following the crash, before one lane reopened.

Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by the Bend Police Department, Bend Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and the Deschutes County Medical Examiner's Office.

