Ex-Oregon City aide guilty of sex abuse, child porn involving disabled kids sentenced

A former teacher’s aide has been sentenced to 28 years in federal prison after he admitted to sexually abusing two very young and disabled kids, one of them an infant, the United States District Attorney’s Office says.

James McGlothlin, a 41-year-old Portland resident, worked with disabled children as an instructional assistant for the Oregon City School District.

He was hired in 2005 and worked with a small number of developmentally disabled kids. The district suspended him in Feb. 2016 when he was arrested on charges of producing child pornography.

Investigators served a search warrant at his Portland home in 2016 and seized laptops, hard drives, cell phones and digital cameras.

The equipment contained thousands of files containing child pornography, including videos and images McGlothlin created himself, the attorney’s office said.

Investigators also found essays written by McGlothlin that described drugging and sexually abusing young children in graphic detail.

Based on additional evidence, investigators believe McGlothlin sexually abused a number of other disabled children he had worked with as an instructional assistant with the district, in addition to the infant and very young child.

McGlothlin pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of production of child pornography. He pleaded guilty in Clackamas County Court in March to three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

He was sentenced in both courts and will serve his time concurrently, the attorney’s office said.

His 28-year federal sentence, imposed Monday, will be followed by a life term of supervised release. McGlothlin will be nearly 70 when released.

