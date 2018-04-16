Portland police chief announces new executive team, promotions

The chief of the Portland Police Bureau has announced a new executive team for the agency.

Captain Bob Day, currently assigned to the training division, has been named the bureau’s new deputy chief, it was announced Monday by Chief Danielle Outlaw.

Outlaw was sworn in as the city’s new police chief in October 2017. She said there was a comprehensive process involving community stakeholders to select the new deputy chief.

Acting Captain Ryan Lee, currently assigned to central precinct, is now the assistant chief of the operations branch.

Jami Resch, the acting commander of north precinct, was named the new assistant chief of investigations.

Assistant Chief Chris Davis will remain in the chief’s office as the assistant chief of services.

Outlaw also announced that lieutenants Michael Frome, Erica Hurley, Peter Mahuna and Wendi Steinbronn will be promoted to the rank of captain.

The new assignments are effective beginning May 3.

"My sincere thank you to Assistant Chief Chris Uehara for his leadership and dedication to community engagement. He fully understands our need to reach out and build relationships and I appreciate his commitment. Thank you also to Acting Assistant Chief Dave Hendrie for stepping up to lead the Investigations Branch these past few months and playing a critical role when asked," Outlaw said in a written statement.

The Portland Police Association also released a statement Monday about the moves.

"With these changes, Chief Outlaw has appointed an Executive Team, promoted from within, that will lead the Bureau for years to come. Chief Outlaw understands that the rank and file of the Portland Police Bureau are the bedrock of this organization and that the knowledge and experience that comes from this foundation is invaluable to the success of all we do to ensure the safety of our communities," according to the association.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.