USS Portland open for tours before ceremony this weekend

The USS Portland has docked in its namesake city and is offering tours before it’s official commissioning ceremony this weekend.

Starting Monday, people interested in a tour can visit the vessel in the Willamette River at Marine Terminal 2, which is near Northwest 26th Drive and Front Avenue.

"It's really beautiful," Sarah Faulhaber, a local at Marine Terminal 2 Monday, said. "I can't believe how big it is, though."

Faulhaber said she was excited to see the ship Monday because she grew up around ships in Astoria.

"It was a navy town back then," Faulhaber said. "I've always had a great love for [ships]. I love the grey ones."

Tours will also be given Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday starting at 2 p.m. Staff say there are a lot of stairs on the vessel and warn attendees to dress appropriately.

The commissioning ceremony Saturday will officially put the USS Portland into service.

Once it’s in use, the 684-foot ship will support “amphibious assault, special operations, or expeditionary warfare missions,” and be used to transport Marines and equipment, according to officials.

The vessel docked at the Port of Astoria last week and sailed into Portland over the weekend.

Dock ships like these are named for major American cities, and the USS Portland will be the third Navy ship to bear the name. Construction of the vessel began in 2011 in Virginia.