Vancouver woman paralyzed in suspected distracted driving crash: ‘I just got wiped out’

A 74-year-old woman was severely injured in a suspected distracted driving crash on SR-500.

Back in February, 74-year-old Pam Dunham was heading to Joe’s Cellar in northwest Portland, where she’s worked for 20 years.

Washington State Patrol troopers said a driver admitted glancing down at his radio and not seeing traffic stalled in front of him at Andresen Road.

A chain reaction of crashes occurred involving four vehicles.

“I was just sitting at a red light… when I just got wiped out from behind, knocked clear off the road,” said Pam Dunham.

Dunham woke up in the hospital two days after the crash.

The crash left Dunham paralyzed. She can’t move her legs and said everything is numb below her waist.

“Physically, I have one good arm, and I’m trying to strengthen it up so I can be more mobile,” Dunham told FOX 12 on Monday.

The suspect in this case, 31-year-old Andrew Rants, is facing a negligent driving charge, according to court documents. He is scheduled for a court date next month.

Dunham said she’s got a long journey ahead, including surgery on her left shoulder.

She just hopes there’s something to be learned from this.

“Be careful when you’re driving,” she said.

An online donation site has been created to help with Dunham’s recovery.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.