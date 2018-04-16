Smash-and-grab suspect caught on video in Salem pub

Surveillance video from Saturday night shows a man hop the counter and grab the pub’s cash register.

Police are trying to track down a burglar they say smashed into a Salem pub and ran off with its cash register.

The break-in at Valley Pub was caught on camera, but the owner, Michelle Mcelhaney, said she is extremely frustrated; the pub just opened last week.

“It’s a little frustrating to just have started out and have this happen,” Mcelhaney said.

Overnight Saturday, Mcelhaney said someone busted through the side window of the pub with a concrete block.

“This was the window right here,” Mcelhaney said, waving her hand at a boarded-up wall. “It completely shattered.”

Photos of the scene from before the wall was boarded-up show glass shards and tipped over chairs scattered across the room.

Surveillance video from Saturday night shows someone milling around the sidewalk outside the pub just before the break-in occurred. Moments later, a man pops into the shot, hops the counter and grab the pub’s cash register.

“He pulled the cords and carried it out through the window,” Mcelhaney said.

The suspect was in and out of the pub within seconds and caused about $3,000 in damages.

“It’s frustrating,” Mcelhaney said. “It appeared that he definitely knew what he wanted.”

The pub is closed while Mcelhaney checks in with insurance and contractors to repair the damage.

Salem police are asking anyone with additional information or anyone who thinks they might recognize the person in the surveillance video to call them immediately.

