Uber issues letter apologizing to Portland

Portland is getting a big apology from Uber.

In a letter to city officials, the ride-hailing giant said it wants to move past their missteps and continue on the road toward a better relationship.

The company’s general manager for the Pacific Northwest region said Uber serves more than 384,000 riders in the Portland area every month.

But since it began operating in 2014, the company is acknowledging several issues regarding collaboration and transparency with the city.

Uber is now asking officials like Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to help them become better partners for years to come.

Mayor Wheeler issued a statement in response to the letter:

"I appreciate that Uber has acknowledged that they have made mistakes as they established their service here in Portland. My administration will work closely with Transportation Commissioner Saltzman and my colleagues on City Council as Uber follows through on their promises to our City."

