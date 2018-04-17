Uber issues letter apologizing to Portland

The bodies of two adults and one child of a family missing for about two weeks after leaving Portland that were found in the Eel River in northern California have been positively identified by search personnel.More >
The 4-year-old girl, who used her slain grandfather’s phone to call for help, was not injured in the apparent murder-suicide.More >
Harry Anderson, known for his acting role as Judge Harry Stone on Night Court was found dead in his Asheville, North Carolina home Monday morning according to police.More >
Carrie Underwood made her first television appearance since injuring her face in strong form at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, owning the stage with her powerhouse vocals.More >
Portland police have responded to at least a half dozen of these crimes in the last week, and more than three dozen since the new year.More >
Houck Middle School was placed on lockdown Monday morning while Salem police investigated a shooting that happened nearby.More >
A former teacher’s aide has been sentenced to 28 years in federal prison after he admitted to sexually abusing two very young and disabled kids, one of them an infant, the United States District Attorney’s Office says.More >
Deputies said 24-year-old Tobias Helms-Reese and 21-year-old Tyler Longacre both died from gunshot wounds.More >
As teachers in several states across the United States protest for higher pay and more funding for public education, lawmakers and onlookers are debating whether teachers deserve more money.More >
Online shoppers have gotten used to seeing that line on checkout screens before they click "purchase." But a case before the Supreme Court could change that.More >
