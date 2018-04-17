Missing 20-year-old Hermiston man found safe

A 20-year-old man reported missing Monday night has been found safe.

Kayleb Epperson, from Hermiston, has been reunited with his family, Portland police say.

He was reported missing from the Shilo Inns Rose Garden on Northeast 2nd Avenue in Northeast Portland. He was staying at the hotel with his mother and stepped outside of their room to get some air, police said.

FOX 12 spoke with Kayleb's mother, Angela Epperson, who said he has had some mental health struggles. Officers were also concerned because they believed Kayleb was not familiar with the Portland area.

Community members Tuesday contacted Portland State University police and said they found Kayleb. PSU police reunited Kayleb with his family.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.