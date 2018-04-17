On the Go with Joe for NBA Playoffs Game 2

Tuesday night will be the second game of the NBA playoffs and the Blazers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Moda Center.

The Blazers are hoping to rebound after losing to the Pelicans on Saturday.

Fans will flood the Moda Center Tuesday night with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

To quote my man @blazerwheels BOOM SHAKA LAKA!!!! Throwing it down in anticipation of @trailblazers Game 2. Pay no attention to the trampoline. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/TR1vMMmFUg — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) April 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.