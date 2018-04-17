Police: Man assaulted, robbed two people during drug deal in New - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man assaulted, robbed two people during drug deal in Newport

Tyler Gordon, booking photo (Courtesy: Newport Police Department) Tyler Gordon, booking photo (Courtesy: Newport Police Department)
NEWPORT, OR

Police arrested a 26-year-old man Monday night after he assaulted and robbed two people during a drug deal in Newport.

The Newport Police Department said they responded to Pacific Communities Hospital on the report that two people had been assaulted with pepper spray.

An investigation revealed that the victims had arranged to meet the suspect, identified as Tyler Gordon, in a remote area to complete a drug transaction. During the transaction, Gordon used pepper spray to incapacitate the victims, then stole the victim's possessions and fled the scene.

Gordon was located by officers at a home on Northeast 9th Street around 10:30 p.m.

Gordon was arrested without incident and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of robbery in the second degree, assault in the fourth degree, theft in the third degree, and unlawful use of mace in the second degree.

