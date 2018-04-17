New plan shrinks salvage logging on land charred by Chetco Bar F - KPTV - FOX 12

New plan shrinks salvage logging on land charred by Chetco Bar Fire

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
KPTV file image KPTV file image
BROOKINGS, OR (AP) -

New plans call for reduced salvage logging on land that burned during last summer's Chetco Bar wildfire in southwestern Oregon.

The Mail Tribune reports the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest had eyed about 20 square miles (52 square kilometers) of land in January but forest officials Monday released a new draft environmental study that calls for a salvage-logging area of about 6 square miles (16 square kilometers).

The lightning-sparked wildfire burned more than 300 square miles (777 square kilometers) last summer. Most of the forestland will either be left alone or tapped for removal of hazardous trees near roads, trails and recreation areas.

The possible salvage areas are in the Chetco and Pistol river basins in Curry County.

The final scope of the project is expected to be determined in June.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.