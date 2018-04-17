Toddler tossed to safety from burning apartment in Springfield

Authorities say a toddler was tossed to safety from the second floor of a burning apartment in Springfield, Oregon.

Battalion Chief Lance Lighty says two men saw the fire across the street from where they were working Tuesday morning.

After calling 911, they heard screaming and found a family of five trapped on the second floor. The family tossed the toddler from the window, and the men caught her. The rest of the family then lowered themselves and a dog from the window.

The men awoke another 10 people by yelling and banging on doors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the 15 people displaced.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.