Toddler tossed to safety from burning apartment in Springfield - KPTV - FOX 12

Toddler tossed to safety from burning apartment in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
KPTV file image KPTV file image
SPRINGFIELD, OR (AP) -

Authorities say a toddler was tossed to safety from the second floor of a burning apartment in Springfield, Oregon.

Battalion Chief Lance Lighty says two men saw the fire across the street from where they were working Tuesday morning.

After calling 911, they heard screaming and found a family of five trapped on the second floor. The family tossed the toddler from the window, and the men caught her. The rest of the family then lowered themselves and a dog from the window.

The men awoke another 10 people by yelling and banging on doors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the 15 people displaced.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.