Oregon City police searching for person of interest in stolen credit card case

Surveillance images of the person of interest (Oregon City Police Department)

Oregon City police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a stolen credit card case.

Police said the man appears to have used a credit card from a stolen wallet at a Safeway in Portland and at a Vancouver Walmart.

Surveillance images of the man have been released.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-496-1616 and reference case number 18-967.

