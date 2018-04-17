Oregon City police searching for person of interest in stolen cr - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon City police searching for person of interest in stolen credit card case

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance images of the person of interest (Oregon City Police Department) Surveillance images of the person of interest (Oregon City Police Department)
OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon City police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a stolen credit card case.

Police said the man appears to have used a credit card from a stolen wallet at a Safeway in Portland and at a Vancouver Walmart.

Surveillance images of the man have been released.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-496-1616 and reference case number 18-967.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.