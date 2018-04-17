Large amount of stolen Disney merchandise recovered from Forest Grove home

Forest Grove police recovered a large amount of Disney merchandise after it was reported as stolen a couple months ago.

Forest Grove Police Department said they received a report on Feb. 14 that someone had ordered about $35,000 worth of Disney merchandise from an online vendor. The transaction was discovered to be fraudulent.

Detectives executed a search warrant on March 16 at a home, located in the 1700 block of Covey Run Drive, where a couple live with their 10 children.

Detectives recovered stolen Disney merchandise ranging from electronics, clothing, toys, furniture, luggage and even a toaster. According to police, some of the merchandise was found in boxes while other merchandise was being used.

About one-third of the stolen property was recovered.

Police said the case is open and the investigation is continuing. No one has been charged.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Forest Grove Police Department at 503-629-0111.

