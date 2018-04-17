Coos Bay man dies in Douglas County logging accident - KPTV - FOX 12

Coos Bay man dies in Douglas County logging accident

OAKLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A Coos Bay man died in a logging accident in Douglas County.

A 911 call was made at around 10 a.m. Monday from a logging area off Highway 138W in the area of Galagher Canyon. Firefighters from Oakland and Kellogg responded to the scene.

Investigators said James Jarrett, 49, of Coos Bay, got caught up in a piece of logging equipment owned by LA Logging of Coquille.

Crews freed Jarrett from the machine, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released about the case. 

